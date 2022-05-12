Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €14.29 ($15.04) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.05), with a volume of 4659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.11 ($15.91).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.54.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.