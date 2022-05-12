Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.75

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

