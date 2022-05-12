Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $40.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.47.

Shares of EAT opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

