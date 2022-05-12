Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $491.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.60 million and the lowest is $486.21 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,215. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $793.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

