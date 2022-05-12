Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,952,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,784. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $798.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

