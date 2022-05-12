Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 12th (ACU, ADEVF, BSQR, BWEN, BYD, CALA, CO, DOCN, ECOL, ENZ)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF). Pareto Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI). They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC). BMO Capital Markets issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

