StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

