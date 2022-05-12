StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.