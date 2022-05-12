StockNews.com Downgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Hold

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.