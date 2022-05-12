StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 43.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

