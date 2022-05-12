StockNews.com Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.