StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $45.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.
