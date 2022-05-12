StockNews.com Upgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to “Hold”

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

IAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,614,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 221,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $15,251,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

