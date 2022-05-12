StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.
Shares of NOAH opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Noah has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
