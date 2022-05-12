Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $47.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,550. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $535.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

