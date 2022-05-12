Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

