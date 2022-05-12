Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

SRI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,648. The company has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.