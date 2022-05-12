Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RGR opened at $64.60 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

