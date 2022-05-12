STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $290.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.58), with a volume of 9648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.72).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of £135.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.34.
STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
