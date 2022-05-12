Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.17

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 1888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.