Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to announce ($1.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 274.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMLP opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.55. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

