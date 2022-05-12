Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,781.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $703,954.69 and approximately $14,781.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00485562 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,209,032 coins and its circulating supply is 44,509,032 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.