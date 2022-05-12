Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.92.

Shares of SLF traded down C$1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.81. 993,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,922. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.76 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.23. The firm has a market cap of C$35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

