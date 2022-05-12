Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 195,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.