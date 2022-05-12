Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$54.00. 322,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,325,911 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $34.81.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

