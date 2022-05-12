SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.08. SunOpta shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 44,709 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $673.74 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.