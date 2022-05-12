SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.08. SunOpta shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 44,709 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.
The stock has a market cap of $673.74 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.