Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SUPN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.