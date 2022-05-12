Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SUPN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

