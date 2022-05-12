SuperRare (RARE) Trading Down 64.1% This Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. SuperRare has a market cap of $17.67 million and $12.37 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 64.1% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

