Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $61.88 Average PT from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $43.02 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

