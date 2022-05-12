SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Tops $364.85 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $160.82 million and $364.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,723.83 or 1.00043906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,097,557 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

