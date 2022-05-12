SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $18.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.36. The company had a trading volume of 642,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $439.72 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

