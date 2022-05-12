Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $260.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.80 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

