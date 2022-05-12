Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 30.2% Lower This Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and approximately $737,870.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,749.87 or 1.00036657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002228 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,106,446 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

