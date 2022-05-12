Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

