Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.16-$3.26 EPS.

SYY stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

