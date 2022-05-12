Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKATGet Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.90. 508,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,814,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Takung Art by 1,527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

