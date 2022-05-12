Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 2.6%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.90. 508,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,814,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Takung Art by 1,527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

