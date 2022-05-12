Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider David (Dave) Siegel Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBNGet Rating) insider David (Dave) Siegel acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($43,125.00).

  • On Tuesday, February 15th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 75,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($14,583.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

