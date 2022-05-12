Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.
Shares of TPR traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 299,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.
Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
