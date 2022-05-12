Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

Shares of TPR traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 299,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

