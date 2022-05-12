Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

TPR stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 356,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

