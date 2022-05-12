Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

TPR stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,828. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

