Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million.

TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 290,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

