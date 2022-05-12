Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million.

TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 290,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.45.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.