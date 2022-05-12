Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 458400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market cap of C$526.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

