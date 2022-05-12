Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 458400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.
Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market cap of C$526.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
