TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,618 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $75,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Anthem by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Anthem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.14. 11,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

