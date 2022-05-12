TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 291,299 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $119,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 8,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $193.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

