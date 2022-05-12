TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,503 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Equifax worth $99,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.20 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.92.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

