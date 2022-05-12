TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,253 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $103,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,112,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.49. 6,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,260. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.