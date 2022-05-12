TD Asset Management Inc. Has $105.90 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $105,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 535.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.34. 13,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.