TD Asset Management Inc. Has $96.05 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,595 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $96,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 359,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.