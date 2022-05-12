TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,935 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pinterest worth $89,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 316,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,652. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

