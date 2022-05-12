TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,911 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,911 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Duke Realty worth $79,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

