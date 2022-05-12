TD Securities Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.00.

RCI.B opened at C$64.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.40. The firm has a market cap of C$32.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

